Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $861,674.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00463290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.44 or 0.00745204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

