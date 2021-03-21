Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $119.52 million and $10.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00651654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,102,542 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.