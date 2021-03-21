Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

