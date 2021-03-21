General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

