Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $36,669,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,403. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

