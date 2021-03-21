GeoDB (GEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $312,098.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $312,098.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,593,684 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.