GeyserCoin Market Cap Reaches $36,787.80 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $36,787.80 and approximately $36.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124,838.26 or 2.20065174 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,439,926 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

