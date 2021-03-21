GHOST (GHOST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $435,793.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $435,793.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.