Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,691,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

