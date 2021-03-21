Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.43. 707,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,801. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. Natixis bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after acquiring an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

