Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 410.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

