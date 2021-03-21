GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $41,193.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.77 or 0.03112596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.79 or 0.00341880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.12 or 0.00914575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.00406787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00353967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00258136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020778 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.