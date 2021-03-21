Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $213.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.95 and a 200 day moving average of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.