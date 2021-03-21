Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,122. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

