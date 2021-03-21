Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Glu Mobile worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 568,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

