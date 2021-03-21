GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research firms recently commented on GLYC. Roth Capital raised their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 1,190,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

