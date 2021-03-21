GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Achieves $361,319.54

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $361,319.54 and approximately $269.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009389 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 168.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,562,892 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

