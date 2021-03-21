Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,623. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $122,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gogo by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

