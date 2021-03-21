Golem Price Down 3.6% This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Golem has a market cap of $458.12 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

