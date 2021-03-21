Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Goosehead Insurance worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total transaction of $1,088,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,206.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

