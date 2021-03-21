Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.