Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.89 Million

Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce sales of $234.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $235.00 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $221.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $924.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

