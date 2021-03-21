Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

