Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.