Graviocoin Market Cap Reaches $4.37 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $919.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.00338653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

