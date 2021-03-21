Gridcoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,247.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

