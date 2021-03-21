Grin (GRIN) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Grin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $38.97 million and $9.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,529.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.75 or 0.03124935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.71 or 0.00343670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.36 or 0.00918427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00409412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00355348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00259301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021241 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,452,200 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

