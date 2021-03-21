Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 252,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

