Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 3,249 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $66,455,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $36,824,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $44.27 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

