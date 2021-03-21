Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.