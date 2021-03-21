Guardian Capital LP Acquires 720 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

