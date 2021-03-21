Guardian Capital LP Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

NYSE STZ opened at $234.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.