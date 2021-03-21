Guardian Capital LP Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $38,146,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 377,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOGI opened at $101.54 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.