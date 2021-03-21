Guardian Capital LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Chevron stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.