Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.87 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

