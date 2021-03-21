Guardian Capital LP Purchases 365 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Markel by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,120.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,093.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,026.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

