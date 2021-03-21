Guardian Capital LP Purchases 675 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $187.24 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.