Guardian Capital LP Sells 15,300 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

