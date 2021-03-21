Guardian Capital LP Sells 600 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.