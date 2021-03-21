GXChain Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $57.12 million and $15.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,085,734 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

