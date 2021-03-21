HackenAI Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

