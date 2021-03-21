HAPI (HAPI) Price Up 73.3% Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $13.73 million and $1.54 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $174.25 or 0.00302931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00141528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00699695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00073946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

