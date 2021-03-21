HARD Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $13.50 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003788 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $109.04 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00462705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00064842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00144673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00689066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00074426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.