HARD Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.94 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $109.96 million and $25.94 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.12 or 0.00460655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00137867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.10 or 0.00707603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00073592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

