Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$43.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

