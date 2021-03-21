Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,084 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $102,777,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

