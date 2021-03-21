Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 114.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,967,354,761 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,339,761 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

