Harmony Market Cap Tops $1.26 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 137.8% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $412.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,966,651,401 coins and its circulating supply is 9,289,636,401 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

