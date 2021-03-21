Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $146.09 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $146.09 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $286.06 or 0.00504654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 192.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 535,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,698 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

