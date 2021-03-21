Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $55,677.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00641936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

